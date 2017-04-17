NEW: Watertown Police Department upping the stakes against distracted drivers (Audio)

4-17-2017

Mike Tanner

KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—If you’re one of those drivers who doesn’t hesitate to text while driving, you might want to think twice about doing it—at least in Watertown.

Assistant Police Chief Tim Toomey (pictured) told the City Council Monday night that the department plans to crack down on the practice of distracted driving.

He tells KWAT News it will be a multi-faceted approach…..

Toomey says they’re not doing this to try to cut off a potential problem. He says distracted driving is already a big problem….

The ultimate goal is to educate the public, change behavior, and make the streets and highways safer..….

A ticket for distracted driving in Watertown carries with it a $200 fine.