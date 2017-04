4-17-2017

Mike Tanner

KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—Watertown Mayor Steve Thorson gave the City Council a brief update Monday night on the proposed new ice arena in town.

The mayor says the cost of constructing the arena should be known early next month…

The mayor has stated previously that they want to hold the cost around $8.2 million for the two-sheet ice arena, which would seat a little under 2,000 people.