NEW: Retail Strategies working on new retail opportunities for Watertown (Audio)

4-17-2017

Mike Tanner

KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—The Watertown City Council got an update Monday night on the work of a company called Retail Strategies.

They were hired by the city last year with one goal—to attract new retail businesses to Watertown,

City Councilman Randy Tupper sat in on a webinar recently to find out what Retail Strategies has been up to in regard to Watertown…..

Tupper says they determined through analytics that Watertown’s retail trade area is comprised of 172,000 people in northeast South Dakota and western Minnesota.

Councilwoman Beth Mantey…

Mayor Steve Thorson didn’t mention any names specifically, but he says some of the possibilities Retail Strategies is mentioning for Watertown are exciting…

Retail Strategies is signed to a three year contract to work on behalf of the city.