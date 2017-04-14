NEW: Struggling Watertown Mall losing another store

4-14-2017

Mike Tanner

KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—Another store in the Watertown Mall is closing.

A store employee tells KWAT News rue 21 Inc. will close its doors there within the next eight weeks.

The national chain that sells young men’s and women’s clothing and accessories is based in suburban Pittsburgh.

A statement on their website reads: “It’s true – we are closing this store. It was a difficult but necessary decision. Stop by and check out the deals before it’s too late. But the good news is we still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website rue21.com, open for business!”

The mall has lost a number of stores in recent months, with store closing announcements by Payless Shoes, Vanity, and most recently, JC Penney.