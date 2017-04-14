NEW: Struggling Watertown Mall losing another store

4-14-2017

Mike Tanner

KWAT Radio News

 

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—Another store in the Watertown Mall is closing.

 

A store employee tells KWAT News rue 21 Inc. will close its doors there within the next eight weeks.

 

The national chain that sells young men’s and women’s clothing and accessories is based in suburban Pittsburgh. 

 

A statement on their website reads:  “It’s true – we are closing this store. It was a difficult but necessary decision. Stop by and check out the deals before it’s too late. But the good news is we still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website rue21.com, open for business!”

 

The mall has lost a number of stores in recent months, with store closing announcements by Payless Shoes, Vanity, and most recently, JC Penney.

  • Tana Gisi

    I thought this company that mayor brought in to help get more businesses here, well we need to find away to keep our businesses here and stop losing them. Soon we won’t have much here but empty buildings.

    • Cindy

      They deleted my comment when I mentioned the price of houses! Lol

      • Mike Johnson

        What? you don’t have $350,000 for a house?

  • Tracy Stanley

    Part of the problem with Watertown is the City Council and the rich businessmen who don’t want high wage paying companies to establish themselves here. Plus the high cost of rentals and housing, plus the high rent/lease payments that building moguls charge. If we could change all of that, then our minimum wage paying business owners could maybe make it here.

    • Tan Ru

      Tracy Stanley: A true champion for the minimum-wage paying business owner.