Drugs, handgun sezied by Watertown police during weekend traffic stop

4-10-2017

Mike Tanner

KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)— Watertown police arrested three men and a juvenile male following a traffic stop early Sunday morning in the 1000-block of 9th Avenue Southwest.

The stop just before 3:00 a.m. led officers to bring in Police K-9 Bono. The dog detected the presence of drugs in the vehicle, and a subsequent search uncovered several pieces of drug paraphernalia. That resulted in the arrest of a 16 year-old Watertown boy on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Ingestion and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

As officers continued to investigate, they went to a residence in the 800-block of 3rd Street Northeast where a stolen gun was possibly located.

As they were interviewing the occupants of the residence, one of them was found to be carrying a 9-millimeter handgun in his waistband. Additional marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the residence.

Twenty year-old Kyle Schaffer and 22 year-old James Lessman, both of Watertown, are charged with Possession of Marijuana, Ingesting and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Nineteen year-old Andrew Moen of Watertown is charged with Possession of a Firearm With A Prior Drug Conviction, Carrying a Concealed Weapon Without A Permit, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Ingestion of a Controlled Substance.

Police say their investigation is continuing, and more arrests are possible.