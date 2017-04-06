Rounds speaks in support of Gorsuch nomination to U.S. Supreme Court (Audio)

4-6-2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)–A U.S. Senate showdown is at hand over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, and it could change the Senate and the court for years to come.

Democrats have escalated their attacks against Judge Neil Gorsuch ahead of key votes set for today, portraying him as an ally of the powerful and an enemy of the weak. Republicans are accusing Democrats of trying to block Gorsuch out of frustration over Trump’s election victory.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says Gorsuch is a solid choice, calling him, “as mainstream as they come”….

The confrontation over the nomination will play out today as 44 Democrats and independents try to block Gorsuch by denying Republicans the 60 votes needed to proceed to final passage.