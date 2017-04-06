BREAKING: Game, Fish and Parks closing boat launches on certain lakes following Supreme Court ruling (Audio)

4-6-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks is taking bold action to comply with a recent opinion from the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Department Secretary Kelly Hepler announced those steps today at a meeting of the Game, Fish and Parks Commission at the Watertown Event Center.

Hepler says department-managed boat launches will be closed on roughly two dozen lakes that have swollen to the point that water now encroaches onto private land. Those in the court ruling are referred to as, “non-meandering bodies of water”……..

Hepler says the stocking of fish in those impacted lakes will end too…..

Hepler says you won’t see Game, Fish and Parks doing anything that will, in his words, “facilitate” people to fish on these non-meandering lakes…..

Hepler says there’s other information Game, Fish and Parks will take down…..

According to the Supreme Court, it will be up to the Legislature to determine whether and how the public can use non-meandered waters for recreational purposes.

The Game, Fish and Parks issued a news release on this topic today. The release and the list of impacted lakes can be found here http://gfp.sd.gov/news/news/april/6.aspx.

Specific details on the boat launches closing can be found here http://gfp.sd.gov/fishing-boating/courtruling.aspx.

Hepler’s comments in their entirety from today’s Game, Fish and Parks Commission hearing can be heard here: