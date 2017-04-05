NEW: Four people injured in rollover crash on I-29 near Waverly exit

4-5-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—Four people were injured Tuesday night in a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 29.

It was reported at 9:50 p.m. near the Waverly exit.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 1991 Geo Prizm was southbound when it appears a temporary spare tire on the car blew out. The driver lost control, and the car entered the median where it rolled.

The four passengers in the car told emergency personnel a fifth person was driving. Codington County Search and Rescue was called to the scene to search for a fifth person, however, none was located.

The four injured people included two women, ages 24 and 37, and two men, ages 29 and 31. All sustained serious non-life threatening injuries, and were taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital. Their names have not been released.

The Highway Patrol, Search and Rescue, Watertown Fire Rescue and Codington County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the call.