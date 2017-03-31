BREAKING: Michels announces he will not run for governor in 2018



PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Lt. Gov. Matt Michels says that he’s not going to run for governor in 2018.

The Republican said in a Friday memo that a campaign would impair his ability to effectively and comprehensively perform his current duties.

He has been lieutenant governor since 2011 and also serves as president of the South Dakota Senate.

Michels says that he’s humbled by the overwhelming encouragement he’s been given to run to succeed Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who can’t run again in 2018 because of term limits.

Michels says that he will focus on serving the best he can during his remaining time and let others campaign.

Attorney General Marty Jackley and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem are both planning 2018 bids for governor, setting up what’s likely to be an intense primary campaign.