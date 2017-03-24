Trump issues permit for Keystone XL pipeline, calling it, “a great day for American jobs”

ABC News

 

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says “it’s a great day for American jobs” after his administration issued a permit to build the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline, which would cut through a portion of South Dakota.

The decision marks a reversal from the Obama administration and clears the way for the $8 billion project to be completed.

The president says the decision ushers in a “new era” of American energy policy and will reduce U.S. dependence on foreign oil.

The decision caps a years-long fight between environmental groups and energy industry advocates over the pipeline’s fate.

It’s one of several steps the administration is expected to take in the coming weeks to prioritize economic development over environmental concerns.

  • Micky

    Yeah, all 28 permanent operational jobs in South Dakota. Big deal. The whole project was built with foreign steel. The construction jobs are all gone. The oil will go from one foreign country to an end market in another foreign country. The profits go to Enbridge Partners headquartered in Toronto. The only thing we end up with is the liability and cleanup when something goes wrong.