3-22-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)–Senate confirmation hearings begin tomorrow (Thursday) for Sonny Perdue.

The former governor of Georgia is President Trump’s nominee for U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

At a recent town hall meeting in Watertown, Congresswoman Kristi Noem was asked about Perdue’s nomination….

Perdue was first elected as a state lawmaker in Georgia as a Democrat, but switched to the Republican Party in 1998.