UPDATE: Watertown PD says woman who died of alcohol poisoning was LATI student (Audio)

Watertown Police Detective Sergeant Chad Stahl speaks with the media Tuesday afternoon on the death of a 19 year-old LATI student. (Photo by Mike Tanner, KWAT News).

3-21-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—Watertown police held a news conference this afternoon to update their investigation into the death of a 19 year-old woman early this morning.

Detective Sergeant Chad Stahl says dispatch was called just after 3:30 a.m. on a report of a 19 year-old woman at a home in southwest Watertown who was unresponsive, and had no pulse….

Stahl is not releasing the name of the woman, but says she was a student at Lake Area Technical Institute, and was not originally from Watertown.

He says an autopsy will be conducted, but he made clear today that police know alcohol played a role in her death….

Stahl explains how they determined it was an alcohol-related death…

Stahl says there was no evidence that drugs played a role in the death—only alcohol.

He says the woman was in the home with a small group that Stahl described as, “two to three acquaintances,” none of which were of legal drinking age. Stahl says their next step is to figure out where and how they got the alcohol….

Stahl says the woman did not live at the home where her body was found. Stahl would not release the woman’s blood-alcohol content. He did say no arrests have been made.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting Watertown police with the investigation.

The audio of today’s news conference in its entirety can be heard here….