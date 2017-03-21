Supreme Court ruling on flooded land could bring issue back to the Legislature (Audio)

3-21-2017

WILMOT, S.D. –A recent South Dakota Supreme Court decision on flooded land could bring the issue back to the legislature.

The court ruled that the Game, Fish & Parks Department doesn’t have the authority to allow people access to flooded waters or ice over private property.

The lawsuit was filed by landowners in Day County, after their land was flooded in the late 1990’s.

Senator Jason Frerichs of Wilmot says it continues to be a difficult problem….

Frerichs says he hopes both sides can come together to find a solution…



Frerichs says there may have to be some payments made to those affected landowners…..

The court has ruled that all waters in the state are public, but it is up to the legislature to decide on access to the so called meandered lakes.