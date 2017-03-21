Supreme Court ruling on flooded land could bring issue back to the Legislature (Audio)

March 21, 2017 Featured Slider, Local News 4 comments

 

3-21-2017

WILMOT, S.D. –A recent South Dakota Supreme Court decision on flooded land could bring the issue back to the legislature.

The court ruled that the Game, Fish & Parks Department doesn’t have the authority to allow people access to flooded waters or ice over private property.

The lawsuit was filed by landowners in Day County, after their land was flooded in the late 1990’s.

Senator Jason Frerichs of Wilmot says it continues to be a difficult problem….

Frerichs says he hopes both sides can come together to find a solution…

Frerichs says there may have to be some payments made to those affected landowners…..

The court has ruled that all waters in the state are public, but it is up to the legislature to decide on access to the so called meandered lakes.

  • Micky

    “Sportsmen” have no rights on my property. That’s why I can legally shoot them in the head for trespassing. If they don’t like that attitude then let them buy their own land where they can do whatever they want that’s legal.

    • Adam

      This is a very decisive topic with people on both extremes of the spectrum. Sportsmen that think it is ok to trespass, litter, block field approaches and all around treat other people’s property like a cheap hotel room have ruined access to some great outdoor opportunities. Also people that advocate murder for simply floating above a flooded field and fishing are making it very hard to come to a compromise. Hopefully cooler heads will prevail and a resolution can be obtained. I’m sure there are beneficial aspects for both sides to allowing access to flooded lands by legal means. Also seeing the law enforced for littering and parking would go a long way. Just my two cents.

      • Micky

        I think you mean divisive not decisive, however you may be right about shooting people.:). That being said, there are zero beneficial aspects for me to having trespassers on my property. Also, there are other kinds of trespassers that are not “sportsmen” who have ulterior motives far more damaging than littering. It’s not my responsibility to delineate the different types. I stand by my original statement. Buy your own land or join a sportsmen’s club. One other point, ownership is 9/10s of the law. The other tenth is government sanctioned eminent domain. So until you can use the full weight of the government to establish legal standing you don’t have ANY rights on my property and never will.

        • Adam

          Thanks for calling out my spell correct…It gets me all the time. That being said…Maybe a deferment on property taxes is in order for flooded lands. Also, 90% of the waters that people want to fish only have the resource there because of gfp stockings. This is paid by license fees from fishermen. I personally would like to see these fish harvested as we are going into a dry cycle. The resource will be wasted by winter kill and loss of habitat. Again, just my two cents.