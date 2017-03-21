Box Elder lawmaker blasts Daugaard over gun bill veto (Audio)

3-21-2017

PIERRE, S.D.–State Representative Lynne DiSanto of Box Elder took to social media over the weekend after Governor Dennis Daugaard vetoed her “constitutional carry” bill, which was approved by the legislature this year. The bill would have allowed concealed carry of a gun without a permit.

DiSanto went as far as saying “Daugaard has commented that he’s not going to be running for higher political office, which is good cause he couldn’t win dog catcher anywhere in South Dakota.”

DiSanto says frankly, Daugaard is out of touch with South Dakotans…

She adds there is a reason why people don’t trust politicians…

DiSanto adds simply, Daugaard is not on the same page as constituents in the state…

Before session was over, DiSanto hand delivered thousands of signatures from South Dakotans urging Daugaard to sign the constitutional carry bill.

In his veto explanation, Daugaard wrote that he was unaware of a single instance in which a person who could lawfully possess a gun was denied a permit to carry a concealed pistol.