Xcel Energy announces plans for largest ever South Dakota wind farm in parts of Codington, Deuel and Grant Counties

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (March 16, 2017) – Xcel Energy announced new details today about its plans for one of the nation’s largest wind energy investments and the largest-ever wind farm in South Dakota. By adding 1,550 megawatts of new wind generation in the Upper Midwest, including 600 megawatts in South Dakota, the proposal is Xcel Energy’s largest to date with seven wind farms to be built in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa, pending regulatory approval.

The nation’s No. 1 utility wind provider is continuing its low-cost renewable energy leadership, growing the company’s regional wind portfolio by 60 percent while providing enough energy to power more than 800,000 homes.

“Wind prices are at historic lows and we’re moving forward with these projects to keep bills low for our customers,” said Chris Clark, president, Xcel Energy-North Dakota. “Our customers count on us to provide reliable and affordable energy and this investment will do just that.”





The proposed 600 megawatt Crown Ridge Wind Project, developed by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, will be located in Codington, Deuel, and Grant counties. Once operational, this wind farm will produce enough cost-effective energy to power more than 300,000 homes.