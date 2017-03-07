Thorson wants Rec Center Board to continue on in an advisory role (Audio)

3-7-12017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—The Watertown Rec Center closes its doors for good next week, and with that comes a change in the board that oversees the operation of that facility.

Watertown City Attorney Justin Goetz says the existence of the Rec Center Board will no longer be necessary when the Prairie Lakes Wellness Center opens March 20th. The Wellness Center will be city-owned and its operations will be managed by the Parks and Recreation Board.

Goetz says the Rec Center Board was necessary because it was a jointly-used facility with the school district….

Watertown Mayor Steve Thorson says he wants to keep the Rec Center Board around in an advisory role, especially as portions of that space are remodeled for use by the school district and the Boys and Girls Club…

The Rec Center closes for good at 10 p.m. on March 13th.