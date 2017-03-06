South Dakota officials focused on expanding dairy development (Audio)

3-6-2017

 

PIERRE, S.D.–While the Governor’s Office of Economic Development is looking to bring more jobs to the state, they are also concentrating on Ag development.

Commissioner Scott Stern says they are focused on dairy development, because of the opportunities it would bring to South Dakota agriculture…..

 

Stern says they are only working with counties that are interested in livestock expansion….

 

Stern says they want to help those areas that are interested by taking a lead position in finding an operation looking to expand….

 

Stern says each dairy cow would return more than twenty-six thousand dollars a year to the state.

  • Micky

    Good luck finding anybody who wants to live next to a 100,000 ton a year manure production facility. This initiative reeks of Lucas Lentsch, defacto SD secretary of agriculture, and corporate sellout.