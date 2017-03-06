South Dakota officials focused on expanding dairy development (Audio)

3-6-2017

PIERRE, S.D.–While the Governor’s Office of Economic Development is looking to bring more jobs to the state, they are also concentrating on Ag development.

Commissioner Scott Stern says they are focused on dairy development, because of the opportunities it would bring to South Dakota agriculture…..

Stern says they are only working with counties that are interested in livestock expansion….

Stern says they want to help those areas that are interested by taking a lead position in finding an operation looking to expand….

Stern says each dairy cow would return more than twenty-six thousand dollars a year to the state.