NEW: Watertown police pursuit of stolen pickup ends with two arrests (Audio)

March 6, 2017 Featured Slider, Local News 1 comment

 

 

3-6-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

 

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—Two people were arrested following a police pursuit in Watertown this morning.

 

Sergeant Troy Van Dusen says an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a pickup near Watertown Municipal Utilities around 9:30 a.m. The driver of the pickup fled, leading police on a short pursuit. During the chase, it was determined the pickup had been stolen out of Sioux Falls.

 

Van Dusen picks up the story from there….

 

 

Then a foot chase of the suspects began, as police set up a perimeter in the area….

 

 

Van Dusen says Roosevelt Elementary was placed under lockdown for a brief period of time while the suspects were being sought.

 

The adult female and adult male arrested are believed to be from the Sisseton area.

  • Aubrie Blais

    That was my school just last year!!!!!!!!!!! My cousins go there to! Why,why just a little elementary school with poor little kids!!!!!!!!! GOD I HATE THESE STUPID PEOPLE!!!!!!!!!