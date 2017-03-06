NEW: Watertown police pursuit of stolen pickup ends with two arrests (Audio)

3-6-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—Two people were arrested following a police pursuit in Watertown this morning.

Sergeant Troy Van Dusen says an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a pickup near Watertown Municipal Utilities around 9:30 a.m. The driver of the pickup fled, leading police on a short pursuit. During the chase, it was determined the pickup had been stolen out of Sioux Falls.

Van Dusen picks up the story from there….

Then a foot chase of the suspects began, as police set up a perimeter in the area….

Van Dusen says Roosevelt Elementary was placed under lockdown for a brief period of time while the suspects were being sought.

The adult female and adult male arrested are believed to be from the Sisseton area.