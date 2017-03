3-3-2017

South Dakota Senator John Thune caught some heat during the recent Congressional break for not holding any “town hall” meetings around the state.

He says there are holdover emotions from the November election….

Thune says he doesn’t shy away from holding public meetings….

Thune says he has had town halls, usually focused on a specific issue…..

Thune says he hopes a majority of people can wait to see the Trump agenda unfold over the next few months.