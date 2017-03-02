Watertown School Board meets today to talk about Superintendent candidates

3-2-2017

Mike Tanner–KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—The Watertown School Board meets in executive session today to begin the process of finding a new school district superintendent.

The board meets at noon at the Superintendent’s Office at Watertown High School. That’s where they will determine which candidates to bring in for interviews later this month.

Fourteen people applied for the job to replace the retiring Lesli Jutting, who’s leaving at the end of the current academic year.

The names of the applicants have not been released, but once a list of finalists has been chosen, those names are expected to become public.