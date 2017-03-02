Farm state Senators growing impatient with nomination of new agriculture secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump tapped former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to be his agriculture secretary six weeks ago, but the administration still hasn’t formally provided the Senate with the paperwork for the nomination.

The delay is frustrating farm-state senators, who represent many of the core voters who helped elect Trump.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts of Kansas says he wishes he knew why Perdue’s paperwork hasn’t been filed.

The delay comes as some farm-state lawmakers question whether Trump is paying enough attention to rural areas, which overwhelmingly voted for him.

After Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night, Democratic Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Jon Tester of Montana both noted that Trump didn’t specifically mention rural America. Both senators are up for re-election in 2018.

  • Micky

    City slicker huckster snake oil salesman rips off naïve country bumpkins. That has been going on forever in America. P. T. Barnum said there is a sucker born every minute when asked if he would ever run out of gullible people to con out of their money. Don’t worry about being forgotten by trump, he will be back in four years when he needs your vote again. He’ll tell you what you want to hear and you’ll fall for the same old B.S. like you always do and vote for him again. Nothing new. What I find interesting is how you could elect an obvious local criminal like Mike Rounds as your senator when everyone in South Dakota including your current governor Deugaard knew he was corrupt.