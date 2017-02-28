NEW: Codington County makes offer for city-owned land that could be site of new jail (Audio)

2-28-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—The Codington County Board of Commissioners has agreed to make an offer to the city of Watertown for land that could be the site of a new county jail.

The county’s offer is for $262,000 for land that is now used as parking space just north of the City Auditorium.

The land was appraised at $462,000. County Commissioner Lee Gabel explains why their offer is $200,000 less than that….

The vote to make the offer to the city was 4-1. Commissioner Charlie Waterman cast the only dissenting vote.

The Codington County Justice Advisory Committee is finalizing plans that will be presented to voters in June in the form of a bond question for a new jail.

Right now, they’re looking at a $19 million bond issue that, if approved, would fund construction of a new 120-bed jail with a small courtroom above it, along with remodeling of the current jail facility for county office space or other uses.