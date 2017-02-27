NEW: Lake Area Pet Pantry opens in Watertown for pet owners in need

2-27-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—A second-of-its-kind facility for South Dakota pet owners recently opened in Watertown.

The Lake Area Pet Pantry (LAPP) provides free pet food for pet owners suffering from financial hardships, who are battling illness, or perhaps are unemployed or homeless.

Founder AnnRae Herr says, “the number two reason pets are surrendered or abandoned is due to temporary financial need on the part of their owners.”

Families accepted into the Lake Area Pet Pantry receive three months of pet food before they would need to re-apply. If a pet is not neutered, the owner is given product the first month along with a voucher good for spaying, neutering or a rabies vaccination. The vouchers are accepted by three local vet clinics.

The LAPP warehouse was donated by Andor Plumbing and Heating. LAPP also received a $2,000 grant from the Watertown Area Community Foundation, along with numerous volunteers who’ve donated their time and/or services.

The only other similar facility in South Dakota is located in Rapid City.

People can learn more about LAPP at http://www.lakeareapetpantry.org/ or on Facebook.