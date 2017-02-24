Seurer: Watertown to be declared, “E-30 Capitol of the country” (Audio)

2-24-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—You might recall that last summer Glacial Lakes Energy in Watertown was behind an aggressive marketing push to get drivers to fill their tanks with an E-30 blend of ethanol.

Glacial Lakes CEO Jim Seurer says the success of that promotion went, “beyond expectations,” and now they’re setting their sights higher…

And Seurer says some of the big players have taken notice….

Seurer says a nearly $20 million dollar construction project at the ethanol plant is nearing completion. A new railroad loop consisting of four sets of tracks has been built, allowing unit trains to come into the plant, pick up product, and get it to market….

Seurer explains how these unit trains will allow for more efficiency…

Seurer says they’re still finishing work on several above-ground storage tanks.

A ribbon-cutting is planned for sometime in May.