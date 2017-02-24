North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer heckled at town hall meeting

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer has held numerous town hall meetings since taking office in 2013, none of them more contentious than Thursday’s “Coffee With Cramer” event.

Many in the audience that packed a Fargo coffee shop heckled Cramer often, including immediately after he opened the one-hour question-and-answer session with a prayer. About 50 people were left standing outside.

Cramer was roundly booed over topics such as health care, abortion, his support of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and President Donald Trump’s dealings with Russia. Cramer was an early supporter of the Trump campaign.

One of the audience members, Nichole Mattson, says she didn’t always like Cramer’s answers and understands why people are angry. But Mattson says she doesn’t believe the hollering was productive.