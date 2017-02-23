Governor Daugaard signs technical school education bill

2-23-2017

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard today signed into law Senate Bill 65, establishing the South Dakota Board of Technical Education and to revise certain provisions regarding career and technical education and postsecondary technical institutes.

Senate Bill 65 establishes the South Dakota Board of Technical Education to oversee the state’s technical institutes, including LATI in Watertown. The Board will consist of nine members, who are appointed by the governor. Members may serve two three-year terms.

“Technical institutes play an invaluable role in workforce development,” said Gov. Daugaard. “This measure elevates our state’s technical institutes and establishes a mutually beneficial system for tech schools and industry.”

The legislation was brought by lawmakers following voters’ passage of Amendment R in the 2016 general election. The amendment to the South Dakota Constitution clarifies technical schools’ independence from the Board of Regents and allows the state Legislature to shape the governance of tech schools.

The bill will be effective July 1, 2017.