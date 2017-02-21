NEW: Watertown City Council debates whether to “cap” number of street dances (Audio)

February 21, 2017

2-21-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

 

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—How many street dances should the Watertown City Council approve each summer?

 

That was a question raised at tonight’s city council work session.

 

The council needs to approve street dances whenever a request is made to close a city street.

 

Much of the debate centered on the noise level from these events. One street dance last summer featuring the band Hairball resulted in 13 noise complaint calls to police dispatch.

 

Councilman Mike Danforth raised the decibel level question to Police Chief Lee McPeek…..

 

 

Councilman Randy Tupper says they don’t want to “do away” with street dances, but hold them in a way that keeps the neighborhood happy….

 

 

Another question raised was how late street dances should be allowed to go. Here’s some give and take on that issue from McPeek, Councilwoman Beth Mantey and Danforth…

 

 

No decisions were made on whether to put a “cap” on the number of street dances per season.

  • john grosz

    Hairball is far from a typical “street dance” and requires the production that goes along with a concert event. I am willing to bet they got more noise complaints that night than all the other street dances combined. But Hairball puts on the best show too…. just not sure a “street” is the best place for them.

  • Janelle Anderson

    I live by Mellette school so very close to uptown an have never been bothered with noise except for Hairball. But I had to go outside of my house to hear it or have my windows open. Some of these people can honestly shut windows especially if I couldn’t hear it. I would bet windows are open. This is great for Watertown! A few nights in the summer should not be an issue. We all lose a few nights of sleep now an then. Dogs barking around town should be a addressed more than this!