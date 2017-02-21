NEW: Watertown City Council debates whether to “cap” number of street dances (Audio)

2-21-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—How many street dances should the Watertown City Council approve each summer?

That was a question raised at tonight’s city council work session.

The council needs to approve street dances whenever a request is made to close a city street.

Much of the debate centered on the noise level from these events. One street dance last summer featuring the band Hairball resulted in 13 noise complaint calls to police dispatch.

Councilman Mike Danforth raised the decibel level question to Police Chief Lee McPeek…..

Councilman Randy Tupper says they don’t want to “do away” with street dances, but hold them in a way that keeps the neighborhood happy….

Another question raised was how late street dances should be allowed to go. Here’s some give and take on that issue from McPeek, Councilwoman Beth Mantey and Danforth…

No decisions were made on whether to put a “cap” on the number of street dances per season.