NEW: Downtown Watertown street will no longer be one-way (AUDIO)

February 21, 2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

 

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—A one-way street in downtown Watertown will be going to two-way, head-to-head traffic this summer.

 

Mayor Steve Thorson has directed the Watertown Street Department and City Engineer’s Office to begin the process of transitioning First Avenue South to two-way traffic.  The affected area will be a five-block stretch of First Avenue, west of Highway 81.

 

City Engineer Shane Waterman says one of the questions being raised is will the current traffic speed change when the one-way signs are taken down….

 

 

That stretch of First Avenue will be part of a mill and overlay project this summer. The mayor expects the conversion to two-way traffic won’t be complete until late summer.

 

He says the change applies only to First Avenue South. Kemp Avenue will remain a one-way street.

  • Janelle Anderson

    I can’t believe this is going to happen. I drive that road everyday an some of the larger pickups stick out way to far for even two cars going the same direction. There is definitely not enough room for two way traffic. That is the reason they made it a one way years ago an now there are bigger vehicles. Unless you take out parking an widen there us goin to be a problem!

  • Sue Luken

    What is the purpose of this change?