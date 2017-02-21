NEW: Downtown Watertown street will no longer be one-way (AUDIO)

2-21-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—A one-way street in downtown Watertown will be going to two-way, head-to-head traffic this summer.

Mayor Steve Thorson has directed the Watertown Street Department and City Engineer’s Office to begin the process of transitioning First Avenue South to two-way traffic. The affected area will be a five-block stretch of First Avenue, west of Highway 81.

City Engineer Shane Waterman says one of the questions being raised is will the current traffic speed change when the one-way signs are taken down….

That stretch of First Avenue will be part of a mill and overlay project this summer. The mayor expects the conversion to two-way traffic won’t be complete until late summer.

He says the change applies only to First Avenue South. Kemp Avenue will remain a one-way street.