Another gun bill advances through committee in Pierre (AUDIO)

2-21-2017

PIERRE, S.D.–A SECOND BILL THAT WOULD ELIMINATE THE NEED FOR A PERMIT TO CARRY A CONCEALED PISTOL IN SOUTH DAKOTA PASSED A SOUTH DAKOTA SENATE COMMITTEE TODAY. THE MEASURE PASSED THROUGH THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE ON A 5-to-2 VOTE.

A NEARLY IDENTICAL HOUSE BILL NARROWLY MADE IT THROUGH A COMMITTEE IN THAT CHAMBER LAST WEEK.

SENATOR LANCE RUSSELL OF HOT SPRINGS IS THE BILL’S PRIME SPONSOR…

THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE IS AGAINST THE BILL. MATT KONENKAMP IS A DAUGAARD POLICY ADVISER. HE WONDERED WHAT PROBLEM IS TRYING TO BE FIXED WITH THIS BILL. HE SAYS LAW ABIDING PEOPLE ARE NOT HAVING ANY TROUBLE GETTING A PERMIT…

THE SOUTH DAKOTA SHERIFF’S ASSOCIATION, STATE POLICE CHIEFS ASSOCIATION AND THE STATES ATTORNEY’S ASSOCIATION ALL SPOKE AGAINST THE BILL.

SENATE BILL 94 NOW MOVES TO THE SENATE FLOOR.