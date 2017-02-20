Noem: U.S.-Mexico border wall in certain areas, “makes sense” (AUDIO)

WASHINGTON, D.C.–President Trump made building a wall on the US – Mexican border a center piece of his campaign for President, and has restated that since he was inaugurated.

 

South Dakota Congresswoman Kristi Noem agrees that more border security is needed……

 

 

Noem says along with that, immigration programs need to be reformed…..

 

 

Noem says a wall on portions of the US – Mexican border is a necessity…..

 

 

Cost estimates on the border wall have ranged from twelve to twenty-three billion dollars.

