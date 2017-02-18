South Dakota lawmakers consider country of origin labeling

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – State lawmakers are considering a bill that would require retailers to display the country of origin of beef sold in South Dakota.





The state Senate is scheduled to take up the proposal next week. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 5-3 Wednesday to send the bill to the floor.





South Dakota Stockgrowers Association executive director Silvia Christen says customers want to know what kind of food they’re putting on their plates. She says the bill could help increase demand for U.S. beef.





South Dakota Retailers Association executive director Shawn Lyons says the bill is an unnecessary government mandate that would put a burden on grocers.





It would require stores to designate on a placard the originating country of beef or that the country is unknown.