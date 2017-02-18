South Dakota lawmakers consider country of origin labeling

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – State lawmakers are considering a bill that would require retailers to display the country of origin of beef sold in South Dakota.

The state Senate is scheduled to take up the proposal next week. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 5-3 Wednesday to send the bill to the floor.

South Dakota Stockgrowers Association executive director Silvia Christen says customers want to know what kind of food they’re putting on their plates. She says the bill could help increase demand for U.S. beef.

South Dakota Retailers Association executive director Shawn Lyons says the bill is an unnecessary government mandate that would put a burden on grocers.

It would require stores to designate on a placard the originating country of beef or that the country is unknown.

  • Micky

    This bill is probably well intentioned, but will get a veto from gov. The former secretary of agriculture Lucas Lentsch basically sold out SD farmers and consumers when he took an 800,000 a year job with the Midwest Dairy Association, leaving his son-in-law Mike Jaspers in charge. Lucas Lentsch still calls the shots as de-facto secretary of ag and will kill this statewide attempt at COOL legislation. Now you might think that selling out SD citizens for a big salary and inflicting its citizens with an incompetent son-in-law as your replacement as secretary of ag might appear to be a conflict of interest and nepotism, but hey, this is South Dakota where corruption is king. If there was ever a time to make the Agriculture Secretary an elected position instead of a political patronage plum now would be a good time.