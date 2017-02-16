NEW: Thorson eyes temporary fix for Watertown Mall frontage road (AUDIO)

2-16-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—Watertown Mayor Steve Thorson met with Watertown Mall Manager Scot Snitker Wednesday.

The discussion centered on that pothole-filled frontage road that runs in front of the mall that’s been a source of frustration for drivers for a long, long time….

The mayor tells KWAT Radio News they’re looking at a temporary fix for now—one that would buy them a few more years to figure out a permanent solution….

The mayor says tearing up and replacing the entire frontage road would cost about $400,000. This temporary fix would be much cheaper, and the mall is willing to cover half the bill…..

As the mayor says, it’ll be talked about further at next week’s city council work session, which will be held on Tuesday rather than Monday, due to the President’s Day holiday.