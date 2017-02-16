NEW: Senator rounds remembers the late Congressman Clint Roberts (AUDIO)

2-16-2017

Mike Tanner–KWAT Radio News

WASHINGTON, D.C.–South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds took time Wednesday on the Senate floor to pay his respects to the late South Dakota Congressman Clint Roberts.

Roberts passed away Monday at the age of 82. He served in Congress in the early 1980’s after spending time as a State Senator and South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture.

Rounds says Roberts was a cowboy through and through….

Roberts’ funeral will be tomorrow morning in Pierre. He’ll be buried at the Presho cemetery.

The entire tribute can be seen here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iv0WTPE_oXU&feature=youtu.be