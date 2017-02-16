Melania Trump, Sara Netanyahu visit African-American museum

MOLLY RILEY/AFP/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — While President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu basked in their bromance Wednesday, their wives also appear to have a seemingly similar affinity for each other.

Following the joint Trump-Netanyahu press conference in the East Room of the White House, Melania Trump hosted Sara Netanyahu on a visit to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The wives were accompanied by museum director Lonnie Bunch and Smithsonian Secretary David Skorton.

After husbands’ joint news conference, Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu visited the National African American Museum https://t.co/ps01OZmFmz pic.twitter.com/oPzduBpsR1 — ABC News (@ABC) February 16, 2017

“Mrs Sara Netanyahu met at the White House with @FLOTUS Melania Trump, who surprised her with a visit to @NMAAHC,” read a tweet from Netanyahu’s office, along with a trio of photos of the leaders’ wives at the museum and the White House.

Mrs Sara Netanyahu met at the White House with @FLOTUS Melania Trump, who surprised her with a visit to @NMAAHC pic.twitter.com/c607mj9SBa — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 15, 2017

The first lady reportedly said in a statement afterwards of the visit, “As we remember, with deep humility and reverence, the historic plight of slavery which the Jewish and African-American people have known all too well, we rededicate ourselves to those powerful words that both our nations hold dear: “NEVER AGAIN!”

Mrs. Trump also tweeted, “It was an honor to visit the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History @NMAAHC.”

During their husbands’ press conference, President Trump gave Mrs. Netanyahu accolades, saying, “I also want to thank Sara, can you please stand up? You’re so lovely and you’ve been so nice to Melania, I appreciate it very much.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.