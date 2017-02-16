Burgum: North Dakota willing to help clean up pipeline protest camp



BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says the state is willing to help clean up a camp on federal land that’s been home at times to thousands of Dakota Access pipeline opponents.

Officials fear the camp will soon flood and wash tons of debris into nearby waterways.

The Standing Rock Sioux began coordinating a cleanup in late January, but state officials say it isn’t going fast enough. Burgum says the state could start lining up additional contractors as early as Thursday. He says who would pay the cost could be decided later.

The Army Corps of Engineers also plans to help with cleanup. The agency will shut down the camp Feb. 22. Burgum has issued an evacuation order to complement the Corps deadline. He says arresting people would be a last resort.

