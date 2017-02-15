Will Smith and James Corden “Get Jiggy wit It” in new “Carpool Karaoke” trailer

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — An extended trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series, a standalone show based on James Corden’s popular Late Late Show segment is available on YouTube, and features previously unreleased footage with Will Smith, among others.

In the clip, Smith and Corden rap the theme from Smith’s 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Other scenes include the two performing “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It,” accompanied by a marching band, and singing R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly” in a helicopter.

The trailer also features R& B artists John Legend and Alicia Keys singing with a choir in a laundromat; Billy on the Street‘s Billy Eichner and rockers Metallica leading supermarket shoppers and employees in the band’s “Enter Sandman”; country star Blake Shelton and talk show host Chelsea Handler in a bar belting out a drunken version of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer”; and wrestler John Cena and seven-foot former pro basketball player Shaquille O’Neal hillariously trying to squeeze into a tiny car.

Pop superstar Ariana Grande and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan and race car driver Jeff Gordon also show up in the video.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series will premiere on Apple Music.

