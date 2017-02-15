South Dakota lawmakers to begin exploring budget cuts (AUDIO)

2-15-2017

PIERRE, S.D. –South Dakota legislators now have a budget outline that sets spending levels for next year.

The Joint Appropriations Committee approved a target of one point five nine billion dollars for next year. That’s down about 28-million dollars from the December projection.

Committee Vice Chair, Representative Jean Hunhoff of Yankton (pictured) says they will have to start looking at cuts……

Governor Dennis Daugaard had proposed about a one percent increase in state spending this year. Hunhoff says they haven’t yet decided if they will recommend rolling back that increase, or looking at selective cuts…..

Hunhoff says there will be some difficult decisions in the final days of the session……

Hunhoff says the ag economy, and online sales seem to be responsible for the drop in sale taxes.