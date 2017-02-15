North Dakota Senate rejects bill for higher Interstate speed limits (AUDIO)

2-15-2017

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Senate has rejected a bill to raise the speed limits on I-94 and I-29 to 80 miles an hour.

Before the vote, the Senate approved amendments that would more than double the fines for speeding on highways posted for 55 or higher speeds. Under it, the base fine goes from $5 to $50, plus $10 for every mile per hour over the limit.

Bowman Republican Senator Bill Bowman proposed the higher fines, once the bill was heard in the Appropriations Committee.

Fargo Republican Senator Jon Casper says the state Department of Transportation has said the average speed on the Interstates is already 83 miles an hour. So he says the Senate Transportation Committee recommended the bill be passed.

The bill failed on a 28 to 18 vote.