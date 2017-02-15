NEW: Wilbur announces retirement from South Dakota Supreme Court

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Supreme Court Justice Lori Wilbur has announced she will be retiring this summer.

Wilbur has been part of the state’s judicial branch for nearly 25 years and has held every judicial position in the state including law clerk, magistrate judge and circuit judge. She was appointed to South Dakota’s Supreme Court by Gov. Dennis Daugaard in 2011 and will step down in June.

Chief Justice David Gilbertson says Wilbur is the only person in history who has held every position. He says she distinguished herself in all of them.

In a statement, Wilbur says she is “deeply grateful for the opportunity” and for the relationships she gained in the court system.

Daugaard will appoint Wilbur’s successor in the coming months.