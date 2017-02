NEW: South Dakota House committee narrowly approves handgun bill (AUDIO)

2-15-2017

PIERRE, S.D.–THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE STATE AFFAIRS COMMITTEE, ON A 7-6 VOTE, PASSED A BILL TODAY THAT WOULD ELIMINATE THE NEED FOR A PERMIT TO CARRY A CONCEALED PISTOL IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

REPRESENTATIVE LYNNE DISANTO OF BOX ELDER (pictured) IS THE BILL’S PRIME SPONSOR…

HUGHES COUNTY SHERIFF MIKE LIEDHOLT DISAGREES. HE SAYS THERE ARE SOME PEOPLE WHO CANNOT GET A PERMIT WHO WOULD BE ALLOWED TO CARRY A CONCEALED PISTOL IF THIS BILL PASSES…

THE BILL IS ALSO OPPOSED BY THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE.

REPRESENTATIVE SPENCE HAWLEY OF BROOKINGS VOTED AGAINST THE MEASURE. HE SAYS THEY HAVE A VERY GOOD SYSTEM IN PLACE…

HOUSE BILL 1072 NOW GOES TO THE FULL HOUSE.