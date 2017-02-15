YORK: Budget picture means tough decisions ahead for South Dakota lawmakers (AUDIO)

2-15-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—Weaker than expected tax collections will create some tough decision for South Dakota lawmakers in the remaining weeks of the current legislative session.

On Tuesday, the legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations adopted a $1.59 billion target for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2018 budget. That’s down almost $28 million from Governor Daugaard’s recommendations in his December budget address.

Republican State Representative Nancy York of Watertown (pictured) says anything and everything impacting the state budget will be looked at closely from this point forward….

On that list is a half-million dollars to create a new State Veteran’s Cemetery in Watertown. York has been talking with former Watertown City Councilman Dennis Solberg about that appropriation. But does this latest budget news make it a longshot???

An another topic, York says the House unanimously passed Bill 1073 Tuesday. It deals with restrictions on gifts to lobbyists, and replaces what was included in the now-repealed Initiated Measure 22….

She says the work to replace components of IM 22 will continue this week…