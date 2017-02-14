Tia Carrere “parties on” for the 25th anniversary of “Wayne's World”

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images(CHICAGO) — Wayne’s World, the iconic 1990s movie comedy starring Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar respectively, turns 25 on Tuesday, and Tia Carrere, who played Wayne’s girlfriend Cassandra, was among those heading to the city of Aurora, Illinois, where the film is set, for a number of events this month marking the anniversary.

Carrere, who starred in the original film, as well as its 1993 sequel, says she turned down a potential role on the hit TV series Baywatch so she could play Cassandra. She tells ABC 7’s Windy City Live in Chicago, “I read this script Wayne’s World. And it’s 18-23 year old chick, kicks butt, speaks with a heavy Asian accent, but rocks like nobody’s business. And I read it and I said, ‘It will be mine! Oh yes, it will be mine!'”

As much as she enjoyed making the film, the 50-year-old actress admits that its success took everyone by surprise. “It was a snippet on…Saturday Night Live. And when it came out we didn’t even have a premiere,” she says. “It was the lowest budget picture at Paramount that year.”

There’s no word on whether Carrere will recreate her performance of Sweet’s 1974 hit, “Ballroom Blitz,” from the movie, but she plans to revive her Wayne’s World character in the near future.

“I haven’t sung ‘Ballroom Blitz’ in about 25 years, and Comedy Central asked me to do this special that’s coming up in March that’s called Comedy Jams,” she tells Windy City Live.

The Wayne’s World 25th anniversary celebrations in Aurora have included movie screenings and air guitar competitions, and an attempt to break a headbanging record to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” recreating one of the film’s classic scenes.

