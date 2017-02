SD Senate Committee passes bill alllowing students to opt out of national assessment test (AUDIO)

2-14-2017

PIERRE, S.D.–THE SENATE EDUCATION COMMITTEE NARROWLY PASSES A BILL DESIGNED TO ALLOW STUDENTS TO OPT OUT OF A NATIONAL ASSESSMENT TEST.

SENATOR JIM BOLIN OF CANTON HAS TRIED TO PASS SIMILAR BILLS THE PAST COUPLE OF YEARS… Tests 1, :22, q: FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE BASIS.

SEVERAL OPPONENTS OF THE COMMON CORE STANDARDS SPOKE IN FAVOR OF THE BILL.

A NUMBER OF EDUCATION GROUPS SPOKE AGAINST THE BILL. MELODY SCHOPP IS SECRETARY OF THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION. SHE SAYS SCHOOLS HAVE ALWAYS TESTED… Tests 2, :25, q: TO OTHER STUDENTS.

SENATOR DEB SOHOLT OF SIOUX FALLS SAYS WE NEED TO KNOW HOW WE’RE DOING WHEN IT COMES TO EDUCATING CHILDREN…Tests 3, :17, q: OF THEIR COLLEAGUES.

THE MEASURE PASSED 4-3 AND NOW MOVES TO THE SENATE FLOOR.