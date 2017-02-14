Rey and Kylo Ren share 'connection' according to “Star Wars” database

Lucasfilm – 2015(NEW YORK) — On Monday, fans and sites covering Star Wars lost their minds when they noticed an alleged update to the official bios of Rey and Kylo Ren.

The Star Wars site now makes it clear that the two characters are connected in some way.

Now, this could be nothing or it could be something big, it won’t be known until The Last Jedi comes out in December.

“She rejected this call to destiny, but was captured by the dark side warrior Kylo Ren, with whom she shared a strange connection,” Rey’s bio reads, while Kylo’s reads, “A mysterious connection seemed to link the two.”

Fans of The Force Awakens know the two battle via lightsabers and that Rey is victorious. But aside from that, a strong connection isn’t clear. What is known is that she is able to resist Ren’s powers to read her mind and that she has Force powers. Could the bio update be a reference to the Force or is it something even bigger?

Fans are buzzing about the theories on Rey’s past, which is still mostly unknown heading into Episode VIII. Some even assume that they are long-lost siblings, as Rey was able to defend herself against Ren with no training.

Ren also helped to slaughter a new wave of young Jedi before the events of The Force Awakens, so it’s possible that she could be a past student of Luke’s that survived Ren’s purge.

It’s very important to note, there is no verifiable proof behind any of these theories. Sites like Gizmodo and SlashFilm reported that, before this update, their bios were last updated in late 2016. So, the update may be recent, as they are tweaked after trailers, shows and movies to add more information to canon biography.

Disney PR was checking on the request for comment.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Lucasfilm.

