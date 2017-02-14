NEW: Dakotaland Federal Credit Union opening new Watertown branch

2-14-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

HURON, S.D. (KWAT)—Watertown is getting another financial institution.

Dakotaland Federal Credit Union has announced it will open a new branch in Watertown this year.

Marketing Vice President Dawn Mutchelknaus says they recently purchased the Watertown Tire Center building on Highway 212 and 11th Street Southeast.

That building will be demolished to make way for the new credit union. Mills Construction will be the general contractor, with work beginning this spring.

The project includes a 5,000 square foot office building with drive up, ATM and ample parking. The new building will house 10 independent offices, which will allow for rental space opportunities as well.

Dakotaland Federal Credit Union is based in Huron and has branch locations in that city, along with Volga, Brookings, Madison, Redfield, DeSmet, Mitchell and Woonsocket.