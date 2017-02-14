NEW: Bill dealing with pipeline protesters fails in North Dakota House (AUDIO)

2-14-2017

BISMARCK, N.D.–A bill introduced because of Dakota Access Pipeline protesters blocking highways has failed in the House.

The bill said a driver who “unintentionally” causes injury or death to a person intentionally blocking a roadway would not be charged. One of the measure’s co-sponsors – Edgeley Republican Representative Mike Brandenburg (pictured) — says things have changed in the state since the Dakota Access protests began. Brandenburg told his House colleagues the protesters have blocked roads, pounded on cars trying to get through, and scaring people.

But Rolla Democratic Representative Marvin Nelson said the bill is an over-reaction to the protest – and could have unintended consequences.

The bill failed on a 50 to 41 vote.