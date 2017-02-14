Netflix reveals first 'Stranger Things' season two photos

Jackson Davis/Netflix(NEW YORK) — If you’re one of the many Stranger Things fans who are anxiously waiting for the hit sci-fi drama’s second season to begin, Netflix has just given us a sneak peek with some new photos.

Speaking of season two — word is it begins a year after Noah Schapp’s character, Will Byers, returns to the town of Hawkins, and everything seems perfectly normal. But this being Stranger Things, you know things are going to get pretty weird, pretty soon.

In addition to Schapp, Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono and Joe Keery.

Stranger Things season two premieres Halloween weekend on Netflix.

