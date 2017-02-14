Former Senator Larry Pressler remembers the late Clint Roberts (AUDIO)

2-14-2017

Former South Dakota Congressman Clint Roberts died early yesterday in a Pierre hospital at the age of 82.

Roberts was the last person elected to the states Second Congressional District in 1980. He lost in 1982 to Tom Daschle when the state went to an at large district.

Former South Dakota Senator Larry Pressler served with Roberts in Washington, and says he was one of a kind…..

Pressler says Roberts was a west river republican…..

Pressler says while Roberts was a conservative, he would compromise when necessary…..

Roberts also served in the state Senate in the 1970s and was then Governor Bill Janklow’s agriculture secretary.

Roberts funeral will be Friday in Pierre, with burial in Presho.