FEMA holding Watertown meeting for those impacted by Christmas Day ice storm (AUDIO)

2-14-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—An applicant briefing meeting will be held in Watertown this month for people or businesses impacted by the Christmas Day ice storm that caused more than $9 million in damage to public property in two dozen counties and two Indian reservations.

Codington County Emergency Management Director Jim Sutton (pictured) says the meeting will be held February 24th at 10 am in the training room at the main Watertown Fire Station…

Sutton says in Codington County’s case, most of the damage was confined to the power grid….

The federal government will cover up to 75-percent of the costs of repairs to areas and projects that qualify…

President Trump signed the disaster declaration on February 1st.