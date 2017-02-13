North Dakota legislators to consider various gun bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota legislators will consider more than a dozen bills relating to guns as the first half of the current session winds down.

Among them is a proposal to allow carrying a concealed firearm in schools, if education officials allow it. The bill is aimed at rural schools without a school resource officer, since it takes law enforcement a while to respond to an emergency situation.

Republican Rep. Dwight Kiefert says there are schools that are an hour away from help and the country isn’t getting any safer. The Senate has killed a similar measure in the previous two legislative sessions.

Another House bill would make North Dakota a constitutional carry state, allowing people to carry concealed firearms without a government permit.